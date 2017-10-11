The run for Adam Burke is over but the dream lives on for the Two Mile House man

The Run for Adam Burke was a major success on Saturday September 30 in Two Mile House GAA, but the high isn’t over just yet.

Around 3,000 turned up throughout the course of the day in TMH, and around 1,900 took part in the run/walk.

Speaking to the Leader after the run, Adam’s brother Willie Jnr said donations are still flooding in.

“We don’t know how much we’ve raised, obviously there’s a lot of sponsors who are still coming back to us. We’re not even pushing it that heavily, people have just been captivated by it.

“Clubs like Leixlip held their own day, a fundraiser for Adam. There was a bar in Newbridge that was hosting a concert, and they said ‘ya know what, we’re not going to charge people in, we’ll leave donations buckets and entrance fee in is for Adam'. There are running clubs all over the country getting in contact saying ‘we’re doing this run for Adam’, so it’s just got serious legs now.”

Even though the big day is over, Willie says there was no anti-climax as one might expect after the big event. And the family will keep on going until they reach their target to fund Adam's rehabilitation.

The then 20-year-old suffered a stroke while playing with Two Mile House in July of last year.

The young Kildare man has beat the odds to make phenomenal progress towards recovery, but there is still a long way to go.

Willie Jnr said Adam’s attitude has been incredible.

“We were always going to run with Adam in our Two Mile House jerseys. Adam was clapped out of Two Mile House by about 3,000 people. It was unbelievable, it was a great moment.

“For someone who had a stroke 14 months ago, and to be told that maybe he mightn’t survive the stroke, but then to be told he mightn’t be able to walk or talk, never mind to be running a 5k race, it’s just unreal.”

The main source of fundraising is done through the GoFundMe page online, but the family have carried out bucket collections in St. Conleth’s Park, outside Croke Park, supermarkets across Kildare, donation and sponsorship cards, so all the money will be mounted together.

“We’re going to keep going, the target is €1m set by a committee, they had a specialist come in and say this is what Adam needs for the rest of his life.

“We would have been happy with a few thousand euro but it’s just completely taken off.”

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/runfor adamburke.

