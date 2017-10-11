Money allocated for Naas road projects

Funding for the Sallins By-pass and the Osberstown interchange has been allocated in yesterday’s Budget.

The projects along with the construction of a third lane on either side of the Naas-by-pass route have been in the pipeline for some time and work is due to begin by the end of the year – with an estimated timeframe of 30 months to completion.

The three projects will proceed as a single job with an estimated cost of €110m and the bypass widening project is the single most expensive contract.

Fianna Fail TD James Lawless has weclomed the announcement and said the contracts are key to the development of County Kildare as well other regions in the country.