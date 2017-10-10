Kildare Live Register numbers drop

The number of young people on the Live Register fell proportionately more than for older people in county Kildare in the year to September last.

The numbers of under 25 people on the Register, which is not considered a measure of unemployment, fell by almost 21% for the county as a whole, to 1,168.

There was also a drop for those aged 25 and over but the fall was less, by 13.8% to 9,185.

The biggest drop was in Maynooth for under 25’s, the number falling by 24.8% from 420 to 316 between September 2016 and last month.

The fall in Athy and Newbridge for under 25’s was 19.6% and 19% respectively.

For those 25 over the largest drop was in Athy (16.5%) to 1,523, followed by Maynooth (13.9%) to 3,196 and Newbridge (12.8%) to 4,466.

For the State as a whole, the seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate for those in the 15-24 age group was 14.8% last month, down from 16.8% a year earlier.

For those in the 25-74 age group, the rate was 5.2%, down from 6.6% in September 2016.