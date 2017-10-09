Occupants of Monasterevin home disturbed by intruders

On October 4, a house at Ferns Bridge, Monasterevin was targeted by thieves in the early hours of the morning. 

The occupants heard a noise and woke up to see people leaving their home with some of their items at around 3.30am. 

A wallet was taken, but contained little cash. A mobile phone and a radio were also removed form the home. Anyone with any information can contact Kildare gardai on 045-521222