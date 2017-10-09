Break-in at Castledermot pub

A pub in Castledermot was broken into in the early hours of Monday, October 2.

The alarm went off at 6.30am as the intruders gained access by forcing the front door. Only a small amount of cash was taken.

Meanwhile, gardai in Monasterevin are investigating a break-in at a home in the Cherryville townland.

The house was broken into between 1.30pm and 2pm on October 5. The rear door was forced open and the alarm was activated.

The alarm company notified the owner and the gardai were contacted. Nothing was taken.