Anti social behaviour worsens in Naas' Monread Park

Anti social behaviour has escalated at Monread Park, Naas.

That’s according to residents who are complaining about fires being lit, fireworks let off and bikes "being driven around."

And there are fears the situation could worsen as Hallowe’en approaches.

Fianna Fail TD James Lawless wants the gardai to get involved by increasing the number of patrols undertaken in the area and to monitor the park itself more closely.

“Residents who have to live with this ongoing anti social behaviour which increases every year as Hallowe’en approaches. This has caused a great deal of stress,” Deputy Lawless said.

He added the gardai have have also taken some measures to curtail the anti social behaviour such as “taking away and blocking run away areas for these offenders to escape into.”

The TD said in the longer term there are plans to move the playground nearer the road – though the public will be consulted before this happens.