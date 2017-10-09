Naas driver Roe wins in Northern Ireland

Naas motor racing ace James Roe (18) has landed another success by winning a round of the Dawson-WAM Northern Ireland series last weekend. The race, which took place at the Kirkistown circuit in County Down, is one of the biggest Formula Ford 1600 races of the year.

James started out with the fastest time in qualifying, earning the coveted pole position for the opening race. When the lights went out he led the field away and went on to score an impressive victory at the former high speed airfield venue setting the fastest lap time in the process.

James is supported by Dennison trailers, Robinson Low Insurance Ltd. and Goodfellas Pizza.

However disaster struck his bid for success in the trophy race when his car was struck from behind but he managed to hold onto claim fourth place.