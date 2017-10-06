Defence Forces Veterans Day to be celebrated at the Curragh this weekend

Former servicemen and women will be honoured as part of Veteran’s Day this coming Sunday.

The Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Mr Paul Kehoe TD, along with the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett DSM, will commemorate former members of the Defence Forces and their families at McDermott Square, Curragh Camp on Sunday October 8.

This is the fourth such Veteran's Day to take place, an event that is now held annually and rotates between the various military installations nationwide.

The Defence Forces will especially remember all members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving at home or on overseas service with a ceremonial wreath laying commemoration led by Minister Kehoe and the Veteran Associations.