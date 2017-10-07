Go-ahead given to finish 24 apartments on Station Road in Newbridge

Plans to finishan apartment block at Piercetown, Station Road, Newbridge have been approved.

Last month, Patrick and Thomas Leeson were given permission for the phased completion of the residential development, which had already been approved but never finished.

Work can now be completed on the 24 units in a four storey block containing two one bedroom apartments and 22 two bedroom apartments.

The boundaries were changed due to concerns raised b y Kildare County Council.

In a separate application, the two men have appealed Kildare County Council’s refusal of permission for a service station at Station Road. The plans were for a two-storey commercial development consisting of a petrol service station, shop, toilets, stores, delicatessen with seating, forecourt area, pump islands, car wash area, ATM, drive-through takeaway, office units, medical units, and car parking. However, the council refused permission last July due to the layout and design of the project. A decision is due from An Bord Pleanála by December 12.