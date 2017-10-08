Newbridge man Alan launches Science Culture Ireland

A Kildare man has launched a new science outreach project with the goal of nurturing local interest in science, raising awareness of the environment, of gender equality in the field, and generally making science fun for all ages.

Science Culture Ireland was launched in Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday, September 12.

It was founded by Newbridge man Paul Brereton, a graduate in Energy from the Institute of Technology Carlow, who runs mobile science workshops for primary and secondary schools. He hopes to extend the service to local libraries as part of a new scheme to inspire uptake in STEM.

“If every library had just one microscope, and increased its science section, I have no doubt this would make a massive difference to locals interested in science and act as a shared resource for schools as well as adults and life-long learners who don’t have access to a school,” Paul explained.

He added that “science boosts critical thinking, encourages research and is great for mindfulness.”

Speaking to the Leinster Leader, he explained that “although science is a process, or making cool stuff or improving health, it is actually a wonderful story of how nature works, and much more than just a great career path”.

“The more science you know, the better you’ll understand real world topics like climate change,” he said.

“Given the history of Irish scientists and discovery, I think it’s time to give everyone, young and old every opportunity in life to make a wonderful discovery.

“Let’s give the people who will one day perform life saving surgery or life changing ideas or inventions, somewhere to nurture a passion that happens to benefit society, the economy, and provide a platform to educate on the environment and sustainability.”

Science Culture Ireland was launched in Trinity College by the well known environmentalist and television personality, Duncan Stewart; Arlene O’Neill, assistant professor of physics and the director of the Trinity Walton Club and Dr Blanaid White, who is the assistant professor in Analytical Chemistry at DCU School of Chemical Science.

You can find more information on Science Culture Ireland on sci.ie or contact them through Facebook and Twitter.