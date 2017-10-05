Paddy Power's Naas town customers have to wait for payout

In what has feels like a reworking of the decades old song A Pub With No Beer, a Naas bookie has been unable to pay out some punters today and yesterday.

Most betting shop customers would tell you it’s hard enough at the best of times to place a winning bet on a horse, greyhound, a team or a white Christmas.

But for part of the last two days some winning dockets could not be accepted for cash at the Paddy Power shop in Poplar Square, Naas.

The temporary problem has its origins in an IT fault and this afternoon winning bets struck today were being paid out. And the search for a solution to pay out the balance is well underway.

Even the self service automated machines were out of action for a time, bearing the message “Service Is Currently Unavailable”.

Paddy Power has two shops in Naas and some punters were disappointed to discover that winning dockets from Poplar Square could not be “cashed out” at the Monread outlet either.

Staff at Poplar Square had to deal with a customer query after customer query yesterday.

“We’re sorry but it’s a problem with the computer system and head office is working on it,” they said.

It was not possible to elicit a comment from the company headquarters immediately.

There was some good news though. While PP was unable to pay out, he was still able to accept bets.