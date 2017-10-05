Motorists will have to pay to park in Naas on Saturday

Saturday parking charges will be reintroduced to Naas on October 7.

The return of pay parking on Saturdays was revealed some time by the Leader.

Members of the Naas Municipal District agreed a number of changes to the parking rules in Naas - and Sallins- and the new bye-laws came into force in both towns on Monday October 2.

However it’s not all bad news for motorists using Naas.

From October 2 the charges will apply from Monday to Saturday and between 9.30am and 5.30pm.

Currently motorists are liable to pay between 8.30am and 6.30pm.

At the same time motorists will be shown less leniency.

The “observation period” of 15 minutes before a fine is issued and after a purchased parking ticket expires is to be done away with because Kildare County Council argues it is “difficult to enforce” and causes “confusion to the public”.

The parking charges rules apply only to spaces and car parks controlled by KCC, which doesn’t clamp vehicles. Privately owned car parks employ different enforcement rules and charges.

Free Saturday parking was introduced in Naas mid-depression 2013 as a result of pressure from some town centre retailers who claimed it would incentivise more shoppers to come into the town.

However since then it has been criticised because people availed of the absence of charges to park all day on Saturdays..

Kildare County Council also intends to lease the car park at Friary Road, which is close to and on the same side as the Teagasc offices. Parking will be available here on a 24 hour basis all year round.

The new bye-law changes also allow for a cut in the fees payable at the Hederman’s car park to €3 a day.