Kildare punter bags over €15,000 on lucky horse racing bet
Johnny Murtagh’s double at Naas secured the lucky win
Racing at Naas
A local punter is over 15k, thanks to Johnny Murtagh’s double at Naas.
The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a €15 Trixie on Johnny Murtagh’s Mister Magic at 14/1 in the 2.05 and on Yolo Star at 4/1 in the 3.10.
The final selection in the Trixie was Daddies Girl at 11/1 in the 3.25 at Nottingham.
With all three horses winning their respective races, it secured the Kildare punter a windfall of €15,873.75.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on