Kildare punter bags over €15,000 on lucky horse racing bet

A local punter is over 15k, thanks to Johnny Murtagh’s double at Naas.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a €15 Trixie on Johnny Murtagh’s Mister Magic at 14/1 in the 2.05 and on Yolo Star at 4/1 in the 3.10.

The final selection in the Trixie was Daddies Girl at 11/1 in the 3.25 at Nottingham.

With all three horses winning their respective races, it secured the Kildare punter a windfall of €15,873.75.