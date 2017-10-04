Two Kildare women looking for love on TV3's new 'Blind Date' series

Two Kildare women are to be featured on TV3’s newest series ‘Blind Date’.

The series, which kicks off on Sunday evening, will see 22-year-old makeup artist Niamh McGrane from Leixlip, and 42-year-old Aisling O’Sullivan from Newbridge, search for love.

Ireland’s answer to cupid, Al Porter, will host the show, which sees singletons match up before they meet.

Every week, the couples return to the show to tell how the date has gone.

In episode one, Aisling O’Sullivan from Newbridge is off to Tayto Park with Ray Kelly (53) from Dublin – will it be a rollercoaster date?!

Tune into TV3 from 9pm Sunday evening to find out!