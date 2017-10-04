Appeal for information on 13th anniversary of dissapearance of Suncroft man, Martin Doyle

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the day Suncroft man, Martin Doyle disappeared.

The 21 year-old was last seen as he left his home in Suncroft at 11.30am on Monday, October 4 2004.

He was wearing a navy jumper with a white stripe on the sleeve, navy tracksuit bottoms and runners at the time. On the front of his jumper were the word Adidas is white lettering.

Known to his friends as Murt, he is described as 5 feet 2 inches in height, of thin build with short brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

If anyone has any information in relation to his dissapearance, they are urged to contact the gardaí in Kildare on 045 521222.

