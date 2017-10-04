Sallins hosts Irish trad music festival this weekend

Féile na Sollán, a weekend long celebration of Irish traditional music, Irish culture and the Irish language, takes place in Sallins from October 6-October 8.

It’s being organised by Sult na Sollán for the fifth year and the events include Irish traditional music in each of the pubs, a community céili parsh, a drumming workshop and a barge trip on the Grand Canal. There will also be arts and crafts, storytelling and a family show with the hilarious Guido Fanzini. There will be Irish language events like Caifé agus Ceol, Gradam na Solláin, and children’s arts and crafts.

The Saturday night concert is the main event with the talented Irish traditonal music group FullSet performing on stage upstairs in the Bridgewater Inn.

The full list of events is available on www.feilenasollan.com (Gaeilge) or www.sallinstradfest.com. (English).