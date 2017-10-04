Nine new social houses to be built in Coill Dubh

Over €1.9m is to be spent on nine new social homes in Coill Dubh.

The work will be carried out under the Local Authority Housing Construction Programme as part of the Rebuilding Ireland programme.

A total budget approval of €1,963,918.00 has been allocated for the construction of nine homes which will consist of three one-bed units, three two-bed units and three three bed-units.

SEE ALSO: Former Bord Na Mona houses taken in charge by Kildare County Council

Welcoming the announcement, Cllr Mark Stafford said "this forms part of the Governments policy to fast track the delivery of social housing to tackle the homelessness crisis. The right mix of one-bed, two-bed and three-bed dwellings has been achieved and this is a welcome development for Coill Dubh."