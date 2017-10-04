Death of well known Naas musician Peter Lawlor

The death has taken place of well known musician and Naas resident Peter Lawlor.

Mr. Lawlor was the eldest son of Jim and Vi Lawlor of Osberstown House, Naas, and he lived in the town.

He was talented musician during the showband era of the 1960s when large ballroom venues like Lawlor’s of Millbrook, Naas and the CYMS hall in Kildare town attracted tens of thousands of people every weekend to hear “the big band sound”.

Mr. Lawlor, who was better known to legions of music fans by his stage name Peter Law, was a member of Pacific Showband – later to become known as the New Pacificc – and achieved some fame when the band relaunched in April 1968.

The music website Irish Showbands.Com recalled that the band released My Lovely Rose and You in late ‘68 and it it reached No. 7 in the Irish music charts. Prior to that their recording of She Wears My Ring was the third best selling music single in 1962. Peter was a singer and also played the saxaphone.

He toured Canada with the group, appearing on Canadian TV and the band also played in Las Vegas in 1972, as one of several Irish bands.

He is survived by his mother Vi and family members Jim, Michelle, Tom, Paul, Marie and Mark as well as nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

His funeral takes place on Friday to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas on Friday following requiem mass at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Sallins Road, at 10am.