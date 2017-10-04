Kildare troops to return home from six month Syria deployment today
Families and friends will greet Kildare peacekeepers as they return home
The 55th Infantry Group who will deploy for service with UNDOF on Parade on the Curragh, Friday, March 24. Photo: Tony Keane
Some 56 Kildare troops from the 55th Infantry Group will return home today, following a six month deployment to the Golan Heights, Syria.
The troops are part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).
The personnel will be met by their families and friends.
Their replacements, the 56th Infantry Group, completed their deployment to the Golan Heights yesterday morning (October 3) and will join their UNDOF colleagues in theatre.
