Tributes paid to late Athy Garda Sergeant Bernard Clinch, RIP

Tributes have been paid to Athy Garda Sergeant Bernard Clinch who passed away suddenly over the weekend.

At the start of the Kilcock District Court sitting today, solicitor David Powderly, spoke on behalf of his legal colleagues about what he called the untimely passing of Sgt Clinch, who is based at Athy Garda Station.

Mr Powderly said Sgt Clinch was a fine and upstanding member of an Garda Siochána.

“We are very sorry and we pass our condolences onto his family,” he said.

Garda Inspector John Costello thanked Mr Powderly for his kind words, and endorsed them on the tragic circumstances in which he has left his young family.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the death was sad and tragic and extended his sympathy to Sgt Clinch’s wife and children, his extended family, friends and colleagues.

Sgt Clinch was married with four children and lived in Kildangan.

His funeral is due to take place tomorrow, Wednesday October 4 at Our Lady Of Victories Church, Kildangan at 11am and afterwards in Newlands Cross Cemetery, Dublin.