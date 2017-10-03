Receiver saying little about Naas Shopping Centre sale    

The receiver appointed with the aim of finding a buyer for the unopened Naas Shopping Centre has declined to comment on progress made on any possible sale.

Duff and Phelps, a global financial services firm with a worldwide reputation in “complex valuation and corporate finance”, was recruited by the National Asset Management Agency in July. The Leader sent a series of queries to Duff & Phelps through public relations giant Edelman.

D & P replied: “We are engaging with the relevant stakeholders at the moment and working through the required processes with the parties involved. We hope this will result in the best outcome for all parties and for local residents in particular. Once we have any updates will let you know as soon a possible.”