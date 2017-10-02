Lawlor's Hotel in Naas gets extension go ahead

A plan for a major extension at Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas has been given the green light by the planning appeals board.

The proposal for 72 new bedrooms will bring the number of bedrooms at the hotel to 132.

It is also planned to provide 111 car park spaces. The original planning application sought to create more bedrooms and parking spaces.

It is also planned to build an 18 square metre courtyard and to demolish a two storey house, sheds and walls, a basement car park, reception lounge, bars and a conference room.

A number of local residents, mostly those living in the nearby Gleann na Greine, objected to the plans as did the Congregation of Christian Brothers, which has a sizeable residence on Friary Road and which is close to the hotel premises.

Allan Shine CEO of County Kildare Chamber welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanala as “great news for Naas and County Kildare.”

Mr. Shine said the there is a major shortage of hotel rooms servicing the county. there are 2,655 hotel rooms in County Kildare.

He added the hotel will employ a further 90 people after the extension is built.