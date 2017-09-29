Kildare native Pippa O'Connor to join the 2018 Junk Kouture judging panel

Kildare native Pippa O’Connor has been announced as the new judge for Junk Kouture 2018.

The competition, which is in its eighth year, encourages students to create unique, original and innovative outfits from recycled materials and junk.

As one of Ireland's leading fashion and beauty entrepreneurs, Pippa is perfectly poised to take up the mantle of judging the extraordinary talent of Ireland’s young fashion creators.

She will join X Factor and Ireland’s Got Talent judge, Louis Walsh, along with fashion educators and experts Tracey Fahey and Jane Leavey.

Secondary school students from across Kildare are invited to enter this year’s competition.

Students will need to have their Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture entry designed ahead of registration which opens on January 8.

For more information on how your school can get involved visit www.boijunkkouture.com.

Last year saw a record number of applicants with over 1,300 designs entered, which were whittled down to just 80 for the grand final in the 3Arena.