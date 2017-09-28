Threatened to throw acid in Naas woman's face

A man threatened to throw acid in his wife’s face, it was claimed at Naas Court this afternoon.

The incident was said to have taken place at the Costa Coffee outlet at Monread Shopping Centre yesterday.

It’s understood the couple are of Eastern European origin and Judge Des Zaidan imposed reporting restrictions on the hearing to protect the identity of their two children.

The woman alleged that he threatened to get somebody to splash her face with acid “and nobody would want her.”

Naas District Court heard that a barring order in place and an allegation of breaching this order came before a court sitting in Naas yesterday.

It was claimed that after this court hearing the woman agreed to meet her husband because she believed they would talk about their children and he wanted to apologise for an alleged breach of the barring order.

The woman told the court he called her after the court ended asking to meet but during the meeting he blamed her for “going to court.”

She also claimed he said he would never leave her alone and told her “watch behind you.”

Yesterday’s court hearing arose from a bail application by the man. He denied making any threats. Speaking through an interpreter he said that everything his wife said about him in court was a lie.

It was stated on the man’s behalf that the woman cannot have been overly afraid of him if she met him after a barring order had been granted.

“I don’t know how I can prove they are lies,” he said. He also insisted he would have no contact with his wife and said any conversation between the couple was about their children.

The gardai objected to bail being granted and Judge Zaidan refused to grant bail and remanded the man in custody until October 4. He stated the court was not trying the merits of the case but dealing with a bail application only.