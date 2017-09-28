BREAKING: Kildare wind farm plans to go back to An Bord Pleanala

The High Court has quashed a decision by An Bord Pleanála to refuse planning permission for a 47-turbine Kildare wind farm, according to RTE.

The court ordered the application for the Maighne Wind Farm to be sent back to the planning authority for reconsideration.

Mr Justice Robert Haughton held the board had acted outside of its powers and had taken irrelevant considerations into account when it decided to refuse permission on the basis of a lack of a national wind energy strategy.



