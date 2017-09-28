WATCH: Familiar faces back Adam Burke ahead of big run in Two Mile House Saturday

Familiar faces from across Ireland have lent their support to stroke survivor Adam Burke.

A lovely video is doing the rounds on social media with big names including An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Wexford hurler Lee Chin, Irish rugby star Conor Murray and Louis Walsh (to name a few) sending Adam messages of support.

WATCH HERE:

Over €51,000 of the €1million goal has been raised so far.

The work put in by orgainsers ahead of the run in Two Mile House this Saturday September 30 has been phenomenal, and no doubt a massive crowd will show up on the day.

Tickets for the run are €25 and include a t-shirt, and entry to a BBQ that evening.

A Celebrity GAA Panel will take place at 8pm hosted by Marty Morrissey with guests Davy Fitzgerald, Joe Brolly, Michael Duignan and Tomás Ó Sé. Tickets for this are €20. There will also be live music.

Don’t forget to register for the walk/run which kicks off at 4pm, click on the link here: www.popupraces.ie/events/run-adam-burke-family-5km-fun-run-10km-run/.

If you can’t take part in the Run but would like to support Adam, you can make a donation online at www.gofundme.com/runforadamburke.