Gardaí in Newbridge to sell donuts and raise funds for Special Olympics

Members of the Gardaí, Special Olympics athletes and volunteers will sell donuts to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Leinster next week.

‘Cops and Donuts’ will be at The Whitewater Shopping Centre Newbridge on Saturday October 7.

The event, organised by The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will take place from 9:30am-5:30pm.

The public are encouraged to purchase a pack of donuts for a great cause. A pack of two will be €2 and 6 for €5.

The money from this fundraising event will go towards the cost of running the Special Olympics programme.

Special Olympics is preparing for one of its busiest years with the upcoming Special Olympics Ireland Games which will take place in Dublin in June 2018.

403 Athletes from Special Olympics Leinster have been chosen to represent their region as this prestigious event.