More than 200 jobs up for grabs at Kildare Village recruitment fair

Kildare Village Shopping Outlet are holding a huge job fair in Newbridge next week.

The Recruitment Fair will take place on October 5 at Newbridge Town Hall, from 10 am to 7 pm.

Over 200 job opportunities will be available with top brands.

Those interested in temporary, seasonal, part-time, holiday and weekend work (such as college students) are all invited to attend.

Talks will be given throughout the day.

Interviews may be conducted on the day, so interested candidates are encouraged to come prepared for this opportunities – bring a full, up-to-date CV, and dress for an interview.

Goody bags with surprises will be given out to the first lucky 300 attendees on the day.

Interested candidates are invited to register for the event in advance by clicking here – www.eventbrite.ie