John Devoy will be remembered in Naas on Friday

In 2015 John Devoy was honoured in the county of the birth by the erection of a statue at Poplar Square, Naas Co. Kildare. The statue was commissioned by the Kildare Association of New York and received support from the Co. Kildare Decade of Commemorations Committee and Naas Local History Group. Its unveiling on 29 October 2015 was the first of hundreds of 1916/2016 events in the county.

This year two events will be held in Naas to commemorate him on the anniversary of his death Friday (29 September). A short commemorative ceremony will be held at the John Devoy Statue at 6.30 p.m. in Poplar Square, Naas, in conjunction with Naas Local History Group.

A musical and spoken word performance by Fia Rua on the life and times of John Devoy, Kildare Man, Fenian, Prisoner, Exile, Unparalleled Irish Patriot, with guest musicians Adam Downey and Christophe Capewell, will take place in Kavanagh’s Back Bar, Naas from 7 p.m. onwards.

This performance has been kindly sponsored by the Kildare Association of New York and Naas Local History Group. It was written by well known local musician Eoghan Burke.