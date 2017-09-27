Treasured items from Nirvana legend Kurt Kobain on display in Newbridge

Fans of American rock band ‘Nirvana’ are in for a treat.

Treasured items from singer and guitarist Kurt Kobain are currently on display for the month of October at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge.

The original letter from a Grammy nomination, and the MTV award for ‘Best New Artist in a Video in 1992’ which went to Cobain for ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ are on show for fans to see.



Model, Caoimhe O’Dwyer helps launch the ‘Kurt Cobain & the Gods of Grunge & Rock’ exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge Silverware

Other items include handwritten notes and signed award letters.

The exhibition also features the cheerleading outfit that Cobain wore for a photoshoot with Rolling Stone Magazine.

There is also Michael Jackson’s glove, a Gucci shirt that once belonged to Prince and Elvis Presley’s ring among many other items.

The exhibition runs daily until October 25, and admission is free.

Memorabilia belonging to the Nirvana star and other legends of rock is in Ireland for the final time before they go under the virtual hammer at a live and online Julien’s auction in Los Angeles on November 3 and 4.