David Bowie fans will love this piece of history on show in Newbridge

A fantastic piece of history from singer-songwriter David Bowie’s life is on display at Newbridge Silverware.

The original sheet where Bowie wrote his classic song ‘Starman’ is on show for fans.

The Museum of Style icons has had thousands of visitors since it opened to the public, including a whopping 25,000 in a week to a Michael Jackson exhibit.

Memorabilia from icons like Prince, Rod Stewart, Marilyn Monroe and Princess Diana (to name a few) are on display at the Museum.