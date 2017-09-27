Ten puppies abandoned in cardboard boxes in Kildare

Ten abandoned puppies have been rescued in Co. Kildare.

The puppies were abandoned in crisp and cream cracker boxes in Monasterevin.

Cara Rescue Dogs, an organisation based in Laois, said the puppies are all safe now but “the pressure we are under is colossal both financial and physically.”

They said their "hearts are low".

In a Facebook post, the community group asked the public for help.

"Does anyone have any information about these pups, if so please contact us on 0860594375 in confidence.

“If anyone can help our vet bill please PayPal caradogs@hotmail.com or text cara to 50300.

"If you'd like to become a cara foster please email us for a foster application form."