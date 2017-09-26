Man (50's) arrested over Kilcock fire which killed three people 30 years ago

According to RTÉ news this afternoon, a man in his 50’s has been arrested in connection with a fire which killed a Kildare woman and two young children in 1987.

A media conference held last week by Gardaí in Leixlip said the incident was upgraded to a murder investigation.

RTÉ report today that a man was arrested in North Dublin today and is being held at Leixlip Garda Station.

On September 20, 1987, a fire occurred at Church Lane, Kilcock.

The remains of 20-year-old Barbara Doyle, and her two nieces Mary Ellen Byrne (8) and Kerrie Byrne (3) were discovered at the scene.

File photo of Elizabeth Byrne, with her two children, Mary Ellen and Kerrie, who died in the blaze

The parents of the children, Aidan (now deceased) and Elizabeth, had been at a 21st birthday party that night in the locality.

Barbara Doyle was the aunt of the two girls, and the sister of Elizabeth Byrne.

The fire was reported between 3am and 4am that Sunday morning.

While the investigation remained open for the last 30 years, Gardaí said, “new evidence has come into our possession, and we now believe the fire was started deliberately.”