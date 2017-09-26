Naas hotel extension ruling due this week

The planning appeals board will decide this week on an applicaton for a major extension at the iconic Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas.

Kildare County Council has already given the green light to plans to construct 72 new bedrooms – which would bring the number of bedrooms there to 132.

Marchford Limited, a company assoicated with the Poplar Square venue, also wants to provide more than 100 car park spaces.

The application also includes an 81 square metre courtyard suite at the rear of the premises and the demolition of a two storey house.

Marchford Limited has lodged an appeal but so have a number of residents living in Gleann na Greine, a small residential development close to the hotel.

The Congregation of Christian Brothers, which has a residence on Friary Road, has also appealed.

An Bord Pleanala’s decison is due on Friday.