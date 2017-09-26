New TV series looking for heartbroken Kildare people to take part

TV3’s Heartbreak Hotel is calling out for Kildare applicants for a new series.

“Are you being held back by heartbreak? Have you been hurt in love and now feel like you’re stuck in a rut? Are you surrounded by lots of happy couples…and then there's you?” asks the show producers.

Now’s your chance to take control of your life.

Heartbreak Hotel is a new TV3 show presented by Maia Dunphy, which aims to help a group of individuals struggling to move on from a break-up.

“We've all know heartbreak to a greater or lesser extent, I'm pleased to be involved with a show that has the potential to genuinely help people to live a happier life,” she said.

Set in an exclusive retreat location in Ireland, the participants will receive expert coaching from Sara Davison, one of the UK’s most prominent break-up and relationship specialists.

“My goals for the participants would be for them to leave the retreat feeling empowered, back in control of their emotions and finally in the driving seat of their life again,” said Ms Davison.

If you are recently divorced, separated or have never got over a special someone in your life, this might be the perfect opportunity to start to move on.

“We are looking to hear from people who sincerely need help and are willing to go on a journey with our team in the hope of achieving a new outlook and a fresh start.”

