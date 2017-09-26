St Mary's students don't let rain dampen their spirits at the Ploughing

You'd be hard pressed to find too many teenagers whose idea of a good time is wading through muddy puddles, but last Wednesday, September 20, the Transition Years of St Mary's College, Naas set off bright and early for a day of muck and tractors at the Ploughing Championships.

The girls were wrapped up in several waterproof layers and had packed their trusted wellies for the day.

Despite the grey skies, there was great excitement amongst the TY's from the moment they got off the bus in Tullamore right up until they got home to Naas.

Some tents and stalls were firm favourites, such as Aldi's huge pop-up dome, where the girls got a chance to try lots of culinary delights and RTÉ's stage where you could see well-known TV and radio personalities present their shows right in front of you.

Other girls were on the hunt to see some famous faces like Ray D'arcy, Jamie Heaslip and Rachel Allen. Some were granted their wish, but many were out of luck as the weather seemed to have scared most of them away.

By the end of the day, the girls' lovely wellies were caked in mud from long walks across wet fields, but that did nothing to dampen the spirits of the lively bunch.

Mia proudly displays her cowboy hat from the Aldi stall and her new balloon

Maria, Ellen, Eve and Holly realise why the wellies were a good idea