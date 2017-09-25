Kildare woman hailed a community hero at national Tidy Towns awards

A member of the Maynooth Tidy Towns Committee has today been named a SuperValu Community Hero.

Tina Drury was commended at the at the SuperValu Tidy Towns Awards in the Helix, Dublin earlier today (September 25).

Tina was nominated by local retailer Eddie Casey of SuperValu Glen Royal Shopping Centre.

She was recognised for her commitment to enhancing her local community.

The SuperValu Community Hero awards celebrate the efforts of 10 SuperValu Community Heroes from across Ireland who act as exemplary members of their community.

Each hero was acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to their local area through their involvement in SuperValu TidyTowns.