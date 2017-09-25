Two Kildare people scoop €66,000 in winning streak prizes

Two lucky Kildare winning streak players won a whopping €66,000 in prizes between them at the weekend.

Fr Gabriel Atidoo from Derrinturn and Zsuzanna Furey from Carbury both appeared on last Saturday's show.

Fr Gabriel scooped €32,000 while Zsuzanna won €34,000,

55-year old Gabriel Atidoo made an incredible 5,000 km journey from his home in Ghana to take part in the show.

Fr Gabriel spends two months in Ireland every year with his close friend, Father Alphonsus John Murphy in the Carbery Parish.

As a massive fan of the Winning Streak TV Gameshow, Gabriel’s lucky ticket was given to him by the housekeeper in the Carbery parochial house, Julie Lawlor.

With his Winning Streak prize money, Gabriel will put the money towards two community projects which are very close to his heart in his own parish in rural Ghana.

His prizemoney will help in the development of a new school building while he would also like to provide much needed renovations to his own church which has become dilapidated in recent years.

31-year-old Zsuzanna lives in Carbury with her husband, Stephen Furey of 5 years and their three boys.

(l-r) Winning Streak game show co-host Marty Whelan; Zsuzsanna Furey the winning player; Michael Hayes, Head of Marketing, The National Lottery and Sinead Kennedy, Winning Streak game show co-host.

Zsuzanna has been living in Ireland for more than 14 years after moving here from Hungary.

After the Winning Streak show last Saturday, she went for dinner with her friends and family and then back to the local in Kildare to celebrate.