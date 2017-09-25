Extra funding for CCTV schemes and text alert groups to fight rural crime in Kildare

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has announced additional funding will be allocated towards community CCTV schemes and text alert groups in Kildare.

Kildare South Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon has welcomed the confirmation, which was confirmed by the minister at the Ploughing Championships last week.

“As a member of Kildare’s Joint Policing Committee sub-committee working on a new policy for CCTV schemes in the County I can see the huge benefit to community CCTV schemes around Kildare South. Up to €1m will be available for each of the next 3 years to assist local communities who wish to establish a CCTV scheme in their area.

“Myself and my fellow Fine Gael Cllrs met Minister Flanagan in the Dail in July to discuss this scheme and see how it could benefit Kildare communities.

”This confirmation of funding now available is a further incentive for local communities to get involved with the scheme which merges new technologies with the traditional custom of community involvement in tackling and reporting crime.”

The Minister also announced a further rebate scheme for local Text Alert Groups for 2017. The scheme which also ran in 2016 will allow Text Alert Groups registered with An Garda Síochána to apply for funding to contribute towards their yearly running costs.

“€100,000 in funding is available for local communities who run the very effective text alert schemes which will go towards the costs associated with running the local schemes.

“I know as well as anyone the positive impact text alert groups are having on rural communities and I have been updating the Minister on the excellent work being done here in Kildare by locals in tandem with the hard work of the local Garda Síochána.”