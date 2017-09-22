Men charged with assault on Kildare priest

Two men have been charged in connection with an incident in which a priest was assaulted in Kildare down.

Fr Manuel Karipott was allegedly assaulted on April 6 last by two men at South Green road in Kildare town.

Alan Geraghty (19), 7 Castlefen, Sallins, and James Maguire (20), 7 Maple Lawns, Dunmurray Road, Kildare, appeared before Naas District Court on September 21.

On hearing the allegations, Judge Desmond Zaidan, said there were serious - robbery of a Carmelite priest. He asked about the circumstances.

Garda Inspector David O’Sullivan said the State will be alleging that the two men approached the priest, assaulted him and took his phone off him. It is alleged that the priest had concussion, bruising to his body and soft tissue injury to his body and face.

The case has been adjourned until November 2 for a Book of Evidence to be prepared.

The two defendants have been released on bail, but with conditions.