Further info on 37 Allenwood homes sought

A decision on the future of 37 new proposed houses for Allenwood is due next month.

Kildare County Council has sought more information on the plans in relation to surface water drainage, flood risk and waste water systems.

Thomas Carroll wants to build nine two storey detached houses and 28 two storey semi-detached houses on a site at Allenwood Middle, Robertstown where planning permission was previously granted for a development.

Changes were made by the developer on foot of council requests, which consists of revised vehicular arrangement from the R415 and alterations to the site layout and a revised site specific flood risk assessment.

A decision is due on October 16.