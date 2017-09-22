Public lighting needed at 'popular spot for couples' in Rathangan

A local Councillor has called on appropriate public lighting at ‘The Pound’ which lies along the River Slate in Rathangan.

Fine Gael Cllr Mark Stafford said the Pound, as it is known locally, was used years ago to impound stray animals.

At the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting on September 20, Cllr Stafford laughed as he said it is now a “popular spot for couples courting.”

He smirked as he said the phrase was “going around the pound, which was just going for a walk, of course."

He added that a footpath has been installed, and Tidy Towns have set down benches, but some form of lighting needs to be put in place to utilise the area.

A report issued by Kildare County Council at the meeting said: “The Roads Department will arrange for a night inspection survey to be carried out at the location.”

Cllr Stafford said he “welcomes the report and appreciates the support”.

Sinn Fein Cllr Mark Lynch joked with Cllr Stafford saying; “Thanks for letting us know your dogging spot in Rathangan.”