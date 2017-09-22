Stagg to run for Labour in Kildare North

Long serving Labour TD Emmet Stagg has been selected as the party candidate to run in Kildare North at the next General Election.

Mr. Stagg, who lost his seat in 2016 as Labour gave up a raft of seats around the country, was first elected to the Dail in 1987. The Straffan-based politician, who will be 73 next month, has been one of the party’s most reliable election performers over the years. He was reelected at every election apart from 2016.

He was opposed for the North Kildare ticket by Fergus Carpenter, a teacher in Dublin and the chairman of Sallins Community Council. Mr. Carpenter unsuccessfully sought a seat on Kildare County Council’s Naas Municipal District in 2014.

At last night’s selection convention party leader Brendan Howlin paid tribute to Mr. Stagg saying he has served his party and county with distinction. He also thanked Mr. Carpenter for contesting the nomination adding he was sure it won’t be his last time to seek the nomination.