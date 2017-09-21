Dunnes "in talks" about Naas move

There is increasing speculation that Dunnes Stores is to open a store at the former Superquinn site in Naas.

The site was sold earlier this year and local sources with interests in the Naas commercial sector believe that the supermarket chain is about to open a store at the site, off North Main Street.

The site was sold earlier this year as was the former Penneys store off Blessington Road.

Both sites were owned by Penneys, which had ambitious plans for a major store at that location but this was never developed

The site occupies 1.3 acres and has a car park with room for 60 vehicles as well as planning permission for a retail building occupying up to 90,000 square feet - almost three times the size of the Superquinn store.

Superquinn closed the store early in 2011 with the loss of more than 100 jobs.

It is understood that the site, as well as the former Penneys site at Blessington Road, was bought by locally based business interests.