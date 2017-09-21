Naas' Big Ball to turn green on Paddy's Day

The big ball, the public structure most associated with Naas, could be turned green come St. Patrick’s Day next year.

Or, perhaps, take on a yellow hue for Easter. Come Christmas it could even be seasonally decorated through strobe lighting.

Kildare County Council is willing to have sculptures “greened” on St. Patrick’s Day.

Sallins councillor Carmel Kelly wants temporary lighting at structures like the big ball.

However because road sculptures are generally located on motorways they are managed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the county council cannot proceed without approval. KCC has contacted the TII “with regard to policy and procedures for temporary lighting of road sculptures” across the county.”

Naas Municipal District councillor Carmel Kelly favours the use of lighting saying that it would attract attention to the ball and to Naas town.

She said that because lighting is already in place there all that’s needed initially is a filter to colour the monument.