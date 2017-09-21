McDonald's to reopen next week in Newbridge after revamp

The new revamped McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Newbridge is due to reopen next Tuesday, October 3.

Following a query from the Leinster Leader, the company said; “McDonald’s is investing in a nationwide refurbishment programme, placing the customer’s experience at its centre.

“Work began at Newbridge, Co, Kildare on Monday, September 11 and the restaurant will reopen on Tuesday, October 3. Customers will benefit from a number of digital additions including self-service ordering screens and Samsung Galaxy tablets as well as a new kitchen design, ensuring that meals are cooked fresh to order as soon as customers make their choice either at the till or at a self-order screen.”

It said there would be no change to staffing levels at the Newbridge restaurant on the Moorefield Road as a result of this refurbishment.