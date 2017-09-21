Green light given for Rathangan cemetery extension

The go ahead has been given for an extension of the existing cemetery in Rathangan.

The cemetery which is at capacity, will get 789 new lawn finished burial plots.

A columbarium wall will be built for ash internments at the .75 hectare site.

The green light was given at the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting held in Naas on Wednesday September 20.

The extension will include 38 new car park spaces. According to Kildare County Council (KCC) official Liam Dunne, the extension has been “well received and required in the area.”

Independent Councillor Paddy Kennedy said the plot is close to his heart as he has family buried there, and asked KCC to “make sure there is enough room for the horse to get through.”

He also wanted the Council to address trees which are causing damage to headstones.

Mr Dunne said that the layout is designed to a standard to allow easy access. He added that the tree issue has been addressed.

Independent Councillor Morgan McCabe said he wouldn’t be “rushing towards the idea of a lawn cemetery”, as “people do like to put their own stamp on things.

“I just think it’s a step backwards”, said Cllr McCabe.

Mr Dunne replied by saying that a lawn finish adds to easy maintenance and is less costly to families. “We have a policy in Kildare to go with lawn cemeteries.”

The motion was proposed and seconded by councillors.