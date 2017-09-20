Man jailed for threatening woman at Kildare halting site

A man, who demanded money from a woman driver after she took a wrong turn near a Monasterevin halting site, has been jailed for twenty months for two separate offences.

Patrick Carthy (18), with addresses both at 59 Castlepark, Athy, and Bay 1, Cloncarlin Halting site, Monasterevin was convicted of demanding money with menace from a woman who took a wrong turn in the Cloncarlin halting site area.

At the September 19 sitting of Kilcock District Court, held in Naas, Garda Inspector Johns Costello said the woman turned into the Cloncarlin halting site area on December 15 2015 after taking a wrong turn.

A car pulled up behind her and three people, including Mr Carthy, got out. He demanded €20 from her.

The woman called her office, who called the Gardai after the incident was overheard on her phone.

The Court was told that the woman was not harmed.

Mr Carthy was also before the Court on a second incident at Woodstock Lodge, Athy on December 16 2016.

Hurley sticks were used to damage property after the defendant got into an argument with others over property.

He was jailed for ten months on each of these two offences, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Mr Carthy had a number of previous convictions and had been jailed for six months for stealing a car within the last two years.

Early in 2016, he was convicted for theft at Portlaoise Court and received a community service sentence. His first conviction was in 2014.

Jackie McManus, solicitor, representing Mr Carthy, under the free legal aid scheme, said the 18 year-old apologised for his behaviour.

She said his parents had been chronic alcoholics and there was “a lot of abuse in his home.”

The court heard he was serving a sentence and was due for release on September 29 of this month.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the charge on December 12 2015 was serious - demanding money with menace.

He said the other offence on December 16 2016, was committed while on bail.

He said the sentence were to run from yesterday, September 19.