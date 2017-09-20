Businesses urged to make rates appeal if they are unhappy with latest demand

A Rathangan businessman is urging anyone who is unhappy with the latest commercial rates demand to make a second appeal.

The Valuation Office completed it’s revaluation of the rates for businesses in Kildare and considered over 1,100 appeals.

Valuation Certificates were sent to commercial and industrial ratepayers on September 7.

This follows uproar earlier this year when local businesses were informed of the new calculations.

Several public meetings were held, with ratepayers expressing anger at the proposed hikes, with some facing up to 300% increase.

In a previous statement to the Leader, the Valuation Office said 19% of the 4,848 Kildare commercial ratepayers, who received new valuations on April 10, had made representations by the April 18 deadline.

The Valuation Office previously said that some 60% of businesses received rate decreases.

Rathangan’s Simon Cross said; “People need to appeal the rates to the independent valuation tribunal by October 12 if they are unhappy with them,” he said.

If people do not make their concerns known, he said they will be legally bound by the valuation. He said in Rathangan, only one business out of 45 got a reduction. He said the experience was similar in Athy and not in line with the valuation office’s contention that 60% of people got a cut.