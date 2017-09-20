More consultation to take place this Friday on plans for Rathangan's future

Further consultation is planned this Friday on plans for a new blueprint for the future development of Rathangan.

Rathangan Tidy Town’s chairman, John Fullam reported a successful public meeting was held at Rathangan Community Centre (RYARC) last Thursday, September 14 to hear people’s views.

“We had a good turnout and James Hennessy (the architect in charge of the project) gave a presentation. He was very impressed with the town and our two waterways, which we under utilise. He thinks the town has great potential,” said Mr Fullam.

He said Mr Hennessy will be setting up a stand outside Dillons this Friday from 11am to 4pm so people can drop by, give their views and he can inform them of his ideas.

Mr Hennessy works for Paul Hogarth Architecture and Urban Design Planners, who have been appointed to oversee the Urban Development Scheme.

This is being funded by Kildare County Council and costs in the region of €20,000.

Mr Fullam said the company was currently working on the square in Athy and had been involved with the successful Wild Atlantic Way project.

At the meeting, some people were concerned with parking.

Mr Fullam said the issue of commercial rates was also raised, but this had nothing to do with the design process of a plan for the town and did not come under the remit of the designers.

“The public consultation is continuing. People can find out more on Friday and there are also plans to hold another meeting on a Saturday to facilitate more people to attend,” he said.

Dep Fiona O'Loughlin, who is chair of the steering committee said; "We need to look at how we can enhance our town, environs of and waterways to allow for increased investment to the area and further growth of the town. There are a number of infrastructural changes that need to be looked at including areas where footpaths could be widened for pedestrians and roads widened to allow for the increased traffic both in and out of Rathangan.”

She concluded; “I look forward to hearing everyone’s contribution and working with the community to provide a town for all and one that we are all proud of. I want to particularly acknowledge the support of Joe Boland, Director of Services KCC and John Fullam, chair of Rathangan Tidy Towns”.